S. Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops after Trump demand

SEOUL Officials signed a short-term agreement yesterday to boost South Korea's contribution to the upkeep of US troops on the peninsula, after a previous deal lapsed amid US President Donald Trump's call for the South to pay more.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea, where the United States has maintained a military presence since the 1950-53 Korean War.

The new deal, which must be approved by South Korea's parliament, would boost the country's contribution to 1.03 trillion won (S$1.2 billion) from 960 billion won last year.

Unlike past agreements, which lasted for five years, this one is scheduled to expire in a year, potentially forcing both sides back to the bargaining table within months.

"It has been a very long process, but ultimately a very successful process," South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha said before another official from the foreign ministry initialled the agreement.

While acknowledging lingering domestic criticism of the deal, and the need for parliamentary approval, she said the response had "been positive so far".

The US State Department senior adviser for security negotiations and agreements, Timothy Betts, met Ms Kang before signing the agreement, and told her the money represented a small but important part of South Korea's support for the alliance. "The United States government realises that South Korea does a lot for our alliance and for peace and stability in this region," he said.

The allies had struggled to reach a breakthrough despite 10 rounds of talks since March, amid Mr Trump's repeated calls for a sharp increase in South Korea's contribution.

South Korea had sought to limit its burden to 1 trillion won and make the accord valid for at least three years.

A senior South Korean ruling party legislator said last month that negotiations were deadlocked after the US made a "sudden, unacceptable" demand that Seoul pay more than 1.4 trillion won per year.