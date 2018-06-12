S. Korean reaction to US-North summit: Hope, doubt, disinterest

SEOUL: South Koreans are divided along generational and political lines about today's summit.

Some hope for an end to Cold War confrontation and that the North will give up its nuclear weapons, others are sceptical about Pyongyang's intentions - and some say they have too many economic woes of their own to pay much attention.

Mr Lee Eun Ho, a 70-year-old worker, said the North would never give up its nuclear weapons as Mr Kim had "developed them to hold on to power in the first place".

"I have little expectation of the summit," he said.

Reunification, he added, would be impossible because four powers - the US, China, Russia and Japan - do not want to see a unified Korea.

Mr Choi Ho Chul, a 73-year-old former bank employee, said he doubts the North would give up nuclear weapons, which he said were a "means to control its population".

"I bet the North will not abandon nuclear weapons," he said, adding that the US and its allies should use "carrots and sticks" to force the North to do so.

Madam Lee Hye Ji, a 31-year-old housewife, was "hopeful" about the Trump-Kim meeting, adding that she was less interested in denuclearisation than a declaration that the Korean War was over, 65 years after hostilities stopped with a ceasefire rather than a peace treaty.

"This would bring us a step closer to reunification", she said.

UNEMPLOYMENT

With the country's youth unemployment rate at 10.7 per cent in April, job-seeker Lee Do Kyu, 27, said the recent inter-Korean summits had raised his interest in politics, but it had waned rapidly.