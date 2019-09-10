S. Korean vessel capsizes off US coast

A South Korean cargo vessel carrying 4,000 cars bound for the Middle East listed heavily on Sunday off the coast of the US state of Georgia, an official of Hyundai Glovis said. Efforts are underway to rescue four crew members believed to be inside the vessel. The US Coast Guard said the ship, the Golden Ray, capsized in St Simons Sound. A pilot and 23 crew were aboard when it overturned, but only 20 have been rescued.