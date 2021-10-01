Sacked Indonesian graft-busters to fight dismissal

JAKARTA Dozens of employees controversially removed from Indonesia's anti-graft agency, KPK, will appeal their dismissal, staff said yesterday, fighting what they saw as a move to weaken a body that prosecuted hundreds of politicians and businessmen.

Fifty-seven KPK staff were fired after being told they had failed a civil service exam, the results of which they said have been withheld.

The Ombudsman and human rights commission suspected maladministration and the KPK has defended the exam.

At the KPK office in Jakarta, former staff praised the employees, who they said were being punished for their commitment to fighting graft and for making powerful enemies.

"They are heroes, they've dedicated themselves to erasing corruption without favours," said former KPK chief Abraham Samad.

Controversy has surrounded the composition of the test, with employees asked about their sexual desires or whether they pledge allegiance to Indonesia's state ideology over religion.