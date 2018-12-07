Satellite images show activity at N Korean missile base: CNN

WASHINGTON : North Korea has expanded a key long-range missile base after a summit between the country's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump, according to satellite images published by CNN on Wednesday.

The two men met in Singapore in June and signed a vaguely-worded document that pledged to "work toward" the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, though it did not detail specifics.

According to CNN, Pyongyang has upgraded the Yeongjeo-dong missile base in North Korea's mountainous interior and has built up another unidentified facility.

Experts told the US news network that the site's location made it suitable to host North Korea's newest long-range missiles, including ones that could carry nuclear warheads.

In a statement, the Pentagon said: "We watch North Korea very closely but we cannot discuss intelligence."