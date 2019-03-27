Saudi Arabia denounces Trump's recognition of 1981 annexation

CAIRO Saudi Arabia led the Muslim world's denounciation of US President Donald Trump's recognition of Israel's 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights on Tuesday.

A statement released by the Saudi Press Agency said: "Attempts to impose fait accompli do not change the facts." It said the Golan Heights was an "occupied Syrian Arab land in accordance with the relevant international resolutions".

"It will have significant negative effects on the peace process in the Middle East and the security and stability of the region," it said.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit echoed the Saudi statement, saying on Monday the decision does not change the area's status, according to a statement published by Egypt's state news agency Mena.

Syria reacted swiftly to Mr Trump's proclamation, calling it a "blatant attack" on its sovereignty and territorial integrity and saying it had a right to reclaim the Golan.

Mr Trump, with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looking over his shoulder during a visit to Washington, signed a proclamation on Monday officially granting US recognition of the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.