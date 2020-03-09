Saudi Arabia reopens area in Mecca Grand Mosque

Saudi Arabia reopened on Saturday the area around the sacred Kaabah in Mecca's Grand Mosque, reversing one of a series of measures introduced to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Saudi authorities last week suspended the year-round umrah pilgrimage, during which worshippers circle the Kaabah seven times, and also announced the temporary closure of the area around the cube structure. But King Salman has allowed the area to be reopened for non-umrah performers. Hundreds were seen circling the Kaabah, but an area between two hills that pilgrims must also go to for umrah remained closed.