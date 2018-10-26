Saudi Crown Prince vows justice for Khashoggi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed on Wednesday that the killers of Mr Jamal Khashoggi would be brought to justice, in his first public comments since the journalist's murder sparked global condemnation.

Striking a defiant tone, Prince Mohammed told international investors at a major conference in Riyadh that the furore over Mr Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul would not derail the kingdom's reform drive.

His comments came hours after US President Donald Trump was quoted by The Wall Street Journal as saying that as Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, the Prince bore ultimate responsibility for the operation that led to Mr Khashoggi's death.

"We will prove to the world that the two governments (Saudi and Turkish) are cooperating to punish any criminal, any culprit and at the end, justice will prevail," Prince Mohammed said to applause.

Saudi Arabia admitted yesterday that the killing was premeditated. Saudi officials had earlier said an internal investigation suggested Mr Khashoggi was killed in a botched operation to "negotiate" his return to the kingdom.

Mr Khashoggi was one of the Prince's most prominent critics. The crisis has strained Riyadh's ties with the West and led dozens of Western politicians, top world bankers and company executives to boycott the conference that opened in Riyadh on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told King Salman in a phone call on Wednesday that Paris, in coordination with partners, could take action against those held responsible for the murder.

However, French reaction has been relatively guarded, as Paris tries to retain its influence with Riyadh and protect commercial relations spanning energy, finance and arms sales.

BIG BUYER

From 2008 to last year, Saudi Arabia was the second biggest purchaser of French arms, with deals totalling €11 billion (S$17 billion), including €1.5 billion last year alone.

Saudi Arabia first denied any involvement in Mr Khashoggi's disappearance but a Saudi official eventually attributed his death on Oct 2 to the botched operation.