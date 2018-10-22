Saudi official provides yet another version of Khashoggi's death

(Above) Journalist Jamal Khashoggi is said to have died in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

RIYADH As Saudi Arabia faced intensifying international scepticism over its story about the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a senior government official laid out a new version of the death inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul that contradicts previous explanations.

The latest account, provided by a Saudi official who requested anonymity, includes details on how the team of 15 Saudi nationals sent to confront Mr Khashoggi on Oct 2 had threatened him with being drugged and kidnapped, then killed him in a chokehold when he resisted.

A member of the team then dressed in Mr Khashoggi's clothes to make it appear as if he had left the consulate.

After denying any involvement in the disappearance of Mr Khashoggi, 59, for two weeks, Saudi Arabia on Saturday morning said he had died in a fistfight at the consulate. An hour later, another Saudi official attributed the death to a chokehold, which the senior official reiterated.

Turkish officials suspect the body of Mr Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was cut up but the Saudi official said it was rolled up in a rug and given to a "local cooperator" for disposal.

Asked about allegations that Mr Khashoggi had been tortured and beheaded, he said preliminary results of the investigation did not suggest that.

The Saudi official presented what he said were Saudi internal intelligence documents which appeared to show the initiative to bring back dissidents as well as the specific one involving Mr Khashoggi.

He also showed testimony from those involved in what he described as the 15-man team's cover-up, and the initial results of an internal probe.

He did not provide proof to substantiate the findings of the investigation and the other evidence.

This narrative is the latest Saudi account that has changed multiple times.

The authorities initially dismissed reports that Mr Khashoggi had gone missing inside the consulate as false and said he had left the building soon after entering.

When the media reported a few days later that he had been killed there, they called the accusations "baseless".

Asked why the government's version of Mr Khashoggi's death kept changing, the official said the government's initial account was based on "false information reported internally at the time".

"Once it became clear these initial mission reports were false, it launched an internal investigation and refrained from further public comment," the official said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

Turkish sources say the authorities have an audio recording purportedly documenting Mr Khashoggi's murder inside the consulate but have not released it.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is not satisfied with Saudi Arabia's handling of Mr Khashoggi's death and said questions remain unanswered.

Germany and France on Saturday called Saudi Arabia's explanation of how Mr Khashoggi died incomplete.