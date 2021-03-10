To save kids, Myanmar nun pleads with cops to take her life instead

Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng pleading with police not to harm protesters in Myitkyina in Myanmar's Kachin state.

YANGON: Kneeling before them in the dust of a northern Myanmar city, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng begged a group of heavily armed police officers to spare "the children" and take her life instead.

The image of the Catholic nun in a simple white habit, her hands spread, pleading as the junta's forces prepared to crack down on a protest, has gone viral and won her praise in the majority-Buddhist country.

"I knelt down... begging them not to shoot and torture the children, but to shoot me and kill me instead," she told AFP.

Protesters took to the streets of Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin state, on Monday wearing hard hats and carrying homemade shields.

As police started massing around them, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng and two other nuns pleaded with them to leave.

"The police were chasing to arrest them and I was worried for the children," she said.

It was at that point that the 45-year-old nun fell to her knees.

Moments later, as she was begging for restraint, the police started firing into the crowd of protesters behind her.

"The children panicked and ran to the front... I couldn't do anything but I was praying for God to save and help the children," she said yesterday.

First she saw a man shot in the head fall dead in front of her - then she felt the sting of tear gas.

"I felt like the world was crashing," she said.

"I'm very sad it happened as I was begging them."

Her act of bravery came as Myanmar struggles with the chaotic aftermath of the military's Feb 1 ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Yesterday, security forces quickly snuffed out sporadic anti-junta protests but hundreds of young activists who had been trapped overnight in a Yangon district were able to get out.

Earlier on Monday, crowds flocked to central San Chaung township to call for Ms Suu Kyi's release in a protest coinciding with International Women's Day.

By nightfall, security forces had sealed off a block of streets with around 200 protesters still inside, according to the UN rights office.

"They searched every building on Kyun Taw road - they destroyed the locks of apartment buildings if they were locked downstairs," said the resident, adding that she heard dozens were arrested.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for "maximum restraint" and the safe release of all protesters, a call echoed by the US and British embassies in Myanmar.

A rights group said around 50 people had been arrested.