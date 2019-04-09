World

Scandal-prone Korean Air chairman dies weeks after ouster

Korean Air CEO Cho Yang-ho. PHOTO: AFP
Apr 09, 2019

SEOUL: Korean Air patriarch, chairman and chief executive Cho Yang-ho died of a chronic illness on Monday just weeks after shareholders ended his 27-year tenure on the board of the country's biggest carrier due to perceived leadership failings.

Shares of the family-controlled airline and Hanjin Kal, the holding company for parent Hanjin Group, jumped on news of the death, as investors push for better governance under new management or a younger generation of the Cho family.

The death also raised the possibility of a bidding war over the 70-year-old patriarch's stake in the holding firm, said Mr Um Kyung-a, an analyst from Shinyoung Securities.

"Of course, his family will try to inherit his shares, but that can take time and money ... So that opens a window for expectations about a takeover battle," Mr Um said.

Mr Cho's only son, company President Cho Won-tae, is widely seen as his likely successor. - REUTERS

