Search called off in Sulawesi for quake victims

A man gesturing towards a search and rescue team while looking for victims in the Balaroa neighbourhood.

Indonesian authorities yesterday called off the search for thousands still believed missing since a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami devastated Palu city in Sulawesi island a fortnight ago.

"The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims will end this Thursday afternoon," SAR field director in Palu, Mr Bambang Suryo, told AFP.

On the west coast of Sulawesi, the official death toll from the Sept 28 earthquake and tsunami stood at 2,045.

Some 10,000 rescuers toiled for a final day as relatives of the missing clung to their last hopes that the bodies of their loved ones could be found and given a proper burial.

"I don't have any tears left, all I want is to find them,"said Mr Ahmad, 43, a farmer who was waiting near a pile of debris that used to be home in Palu's Balaroa neighbourhood.

His wife and two daughters are missing in the ruins.

Balaroa and other neighbourhoods were devastated by liquefaction, which happens when a quake shakes soft, damp soil, turning it into a viscous, roiling liquid.

Mr Ahmad's third daughter was badly injured and has been taken to the city of Makassar for treatment.

"She is all I have left. Everything I own, everyone else, is gone," he said.