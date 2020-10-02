Second Dalit woman dies after gang-rape in northern India

Indian police detaining students during a protest outside Delhi University yesterday, following the death of two young women who were allegedly gang-raped by upper caste men in in Uttar Pradesh state.

NEW DELHI: A woman from India's marginalised Dalit community has died after being gang-raped, the police said yesterday.

This comes days after the death of a teenager from the same group who suffered a similar fate at the hands of high-caste men, sparking outrage in India.

The 22-year-old, a member of India's "untouchable" Dalit community, was allegedly raped by two men on Tuesday and died while being taken to hospital, the police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh said.

The police said two men in the latest case had been arrested on charges of gang-rape and murder, without giving further details about their identities.

An investigation was underway and the suspects may be tried in a special fast-track court, they added.

"A rickshaw-wallah (driver) brought her home. (She) was thrown in front of our house. My child could barely stand or speak," the NDTV news channel quoted her mother as saying.

The incident took place in Balrampur district, around 500km from where the other Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped last week by four men.

The 19-year-old, who was left paralysed by her injuries, was rushed to hospital in New Delhi, 200km away, but died on Tuesday. Her death sparked protests in Delhi and in cities in Uttar Pradesh.