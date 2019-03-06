World

Second man cleared of Aids after bone marrow transplant

Mar 06, 2019 06:00 am

LONDON An HIV-positive man in Britain has become the second known adult to be cleared of the Aids virus after he had a bone marrow transplant from an HIV-resistant donor, his doctors said.

Almost three years after receiving bone marrow stem cells from a donor with the rare CCR5 delta 32 genetic mutation that resists HIV infection - and more than 18 months after coming off anti-retroviral drugs - tests show no trace of the HIV infection.

"There is no virus there that we can measure," said Professor Ravindra Gupta, an HIV biologist who co-led a team of doctors treating the man.

The case is proof of the concept that scientists will one day be able to end acquired immune deficiency syndrome(Aids), the doctors said, but it does not mean a cure for HIV has been found.

Prof Gupta described his patient as "functionally cured" and "in remission" but cautioned: "It is too early to say he is cured".

The man had contracted HIV in 2003, Prof Gupta said, and in 2012 was also diagnosed with a type of blood cancer called Hodgkin's Lymphoma.In 2016, when he was sick with cancer, doctors decided to seek a transplant match for him.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Premier Li Keqiang.
World

China warns of 'tough struggle' for economy

Related Stories

Cops: Revenge motive behind murder of IT manager from Singapore-based firm in Penang

Malaysia’s Umno, PAS now ‘married’

Anti-Semitism issue exposes rifts in Britain’s Labour party

"That was really his last chance of survival," he said. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD