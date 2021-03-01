Second woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment

NEW YORK A second ex-employee of New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges he denied on Saturday.

This time, the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times he sexually harassed her last spring.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances towards Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate".

The governor called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge.