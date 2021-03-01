World

Second woman accuses New York governor of sexual harassment

Mar 01, 2021 06:00 am

NEW YORK A second ex-employee of New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges he denied on Saturday.

This time, the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times he sexually harassed her last spring.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances towards Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate".

The governor called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge.

This is the second time in a week he has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, ex-adviser Lindsey Boylan said he had harassed her when she was working for his administration from 2015 to 2018. - AFP

Thai cops use tear gas, water cannon on protesters

