Selangor cops: No more warnings, it's handcuffs for those defying movement control order

PETALING JAYA : Selangor state's deputy police chief Arjunaidi Mohamed said yesterday that those found violating Malaysia's movement curbs will be handcuffed, as warnings and summonses have not deterred some people from leaving their homes.

Yesterday was Malaysia's 30th day of the movement control order (MCO), with the third phase - made up of two weeks - starting on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Arjunaidi said: "We will no longer warn and give advice. Now we will arrest those who defy the MCO.

"Many have asked why we are not using the soft approach by just warning people, but we have been letting people off with warnings and advice.

"I think it is enough already; now is the time to act."

When asked about the MCO compliance rate in Selangor in recent days, he said that within the previous 24 hours alone, police had arrested 316 people for defying the order.

OFFENCES

"Since the MCO was announced (on March 18) we have arrested 2,255 individuals for various offences, including obstructing a public servant.

"And 1,050 of these individuals have been charged in court, including 93 on Wednesday," he said.

Malaysians have been ordered to stay at home during the MCO. Only essential service workers have been allowed to leave their homes.

Those buying groceries and food must travel only within 10km of their home addresses.

The country confirmed 110 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday, raising the total to 5,182.