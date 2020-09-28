Senate Republicans set for quick confirmation of Supreme Court pick

President Donald Trump announcing his US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

WASHINGTON: Senate Republicans yesterday prepared a concerted push toward quickly confirming President Donald Trump's third nominee for the US Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, despite objections by Democrats who appear powerless to stop them.

In a White House ceremony on Saturday, Mr Trump announced Ms Barrett, 48, as his selection to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept 18 at age 87.

CONSERVATIVE MAJORITY

Ms Barrett said she would be a justice in the mould of the late staunch conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Her confirmation would result in a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

Mr Trump urged Republicans, who hold a 53-47 Senate majority, to confirm Ms Barrett, a federal appeals court judge and a favourite of religious conservatives, by the Nov 3 election.

The President has said he expects the justices to have to resolve the election in which he faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The Supreme Court has only once in US history had to resolve a presidential election, in 2000.

"I look forward to meeting with the nominee next week and will carefully study her record and credentials," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"As I have stated, this nomination will receive a vote on the Senate floor in the weeks ahead."

Ms Barrett is expected to begin meetings with individual senators tomorrow.