Senators vote to proceed with Trump impeachment trial

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin (above), who led a team of House members prosecuting the case, pointed to the deaths and injuries suffered during the events of Jan 6, when a pro-Trump mob broke into the US Capitol.

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who led a team of House members prosecuting the case, pointed to the deaths and injuries suffered during the events of Jan 6, when a pro-Trump mob (above) broke into the US Capitol.

WASHINGTON: A divided US Senate voted largely along party lines on Tuesday to move ahead with Mr Donald Trump's impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly assault on the Capitol, but conviction appears unlikely barring a major shift among Republicans.

The Senate voted 56-44 to proceed to the first-ever trial of a former president, rejecting his defence lawyers' argument that Mr Trump was beyond the reach of the Senate after having left the White House on Jan 20.

Democrats hope to disqualify Mr Trump from ever again holding public office, but Tuesday's outcome suggested they face long odds. Only six Republican senators joined Democrats to vote in favour of allowing the trial to take place, far short of the 17 needed to get a conviction.

Convicting Mr Trump would require a two-thirds majority in the 50-50 Senate.

The vote capped a dramatic day in the Senate chamber.

Democratic lawmakers serving as prosecutors opened the trial with a graphic video interspersing images of the Jan 6 Capitol violence with clips of Mr Trump's incendiary speech to a crowd of supporters moments earlier, urging them to "fight like hell" to overturn his Nov 3 election defeat.

Senators, serving as jurors, watched as screens showed Mr Trump's followers throwing down barriers and hitting police officers at the Capitol.

The video included the moment when the police guarding the House of Representatives chamber fatally shot protester Ashli Babbitt, one of five, including a policeman, who died in the rampage.

The mob attacked the police, sent lawmakers scrambling for safety and interrupted the formal congressional certification of President Joe Biden's victory after Mr Trump had spent two months challenging the election results based on false claims of widespread voting fraud.

"If that's not an impeachment offence, then there is no such thing," Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who led a team of nine House members prosecuting the case, told the assembled senators .

He wept as he recounted how relatives he had brought to the Capitol that day to witness the election certification had to shelter in an office near the House floor, saying: "They thought they were going to die."

Mr Raskin pointed to the multiple deaths and gruesome injuries suffered.

"People's eyes were gouged, an officer had a heart attack, an officer lost three fingers that day," he said, before adding that two officers have since taken their own lives.

PARTISAN

In contrast to the Democrats' emotional presentation, Mr Trump's lawyers attacked the process, arguing that the proceeding was an unconstitutional partisan effort to close off Mr Trump's political future even after he had already departed the White House.

Mr David Schoen, one of Mr Trump's lawyers, denounced the "insatiable lust for impeachment" among Democrats before airing his own video, which stitched together clips of various Democratic lawmakers calling for Mr Trump's impeachment going back to 2017.