Send in the 'fogging clown'

When the coronavirus pandemic struck Malaysia, Mr Shaharul Hisam Baharudin lost his job as an entertainer who juggled and sometimes dressed up as a clown. But rather than give up, the 43-year-old from Taiping found a new way of using his skills - disinfecting people's homes while wearing his clown outfit, Reuters reported. He adapted the smoke machine he used at parties to become a disinfection device, while providing some extra cheer by entertaining children in his costume. Mr Shahrul Hisam, who has become known as the "fogging clown", spends time with his clients' children after the disinfection, making them laugh by creating animal-shaped balloons.

