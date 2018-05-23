Senior Iran official: We will punch US Secretary of State in the mouth

BEIRUT: A senior Iranian military commander poured scorn on US threats to tighten sanctions yesterday, saying the Islamic Republic's people would respond by punching US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the mouth.

Mr Pompeo said on Monday Washington would impose new penalties if Teheran did not make sweeping changes, including dropping its nuclear programme and pulling out of the Syrian civil war.

Two weeks after President Donald Trump pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, his administration has threatened to impose "the strongest sanctions in history,"setting Washington and Teheran further on a course of confrontation.

"The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this and they will deliver a strong punch to the mouth of the American Secretary of State and anyone who backs them," Mr Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Teheran said, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

Limiting Iran's missile capabilities was one of Mr Pompeo's main demands.

"Who are you and America to tell us to limit the range of ballistic missiles?" the agency quoted Mr Kowsari as saying.