Seoul delays easing social distancing rules as Covid-19 cases surge

SEOUL: South Korea's capital Seoul and its neighbouring regions will delay by a week the relaxation of social distancing rules due to a sudden increase in Covid-19 cases.

The government had earlier said it would allow private gatherings of up to six people in the greater Seoul area, from the current four, starting today.

The number of daily new infections has remained below 700 since early last month, but the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 794 new cases yesterday.

Of the 759 new locally transmitted cases, 83 per cent were from the greater Seoul area, Mr Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said.