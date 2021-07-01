Seven dead, 11 missing as ferry sinks off Bali

World

Passengers weeping as they arrive at a port in Banyuwang, East Java.PHOTOS: EPA
Indonesian rescue officers carrying debris from ferry KMP Yunice which sank near Gilimanuk port, Bali.
A victim’s family member with officials.

Rescuers race to find survivors but 'hampered by low visibility and high waves'

Jul 01, 2021 06:00 am

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers are searching for 11 people still missing after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Bali in rough seas, killing at least seven, the authorities said yesterday.

Dozens of survivors were plucked from the water on Tuesday evening after the KMP Yunice, carrying 57 passengers and crew, went down near Gilimanuk port at the western end of the holiday island.

NARROW STRAIT

It had been travelling across a narrow strait from Java island.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that 11 people remained missing while seven dead had been pulled from the waters, updating an earlier toll.

"We are still searching for the missing," said Bali search and rescue chief Gede Darmada.

"Last night, the rescue was hampered by low visibility and high waves."

It was unclear what caused the accident. Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where many use ferries and other boats to travel despite poor safety standards.

In 2018, about 160 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world's deepest lakes on Sumatra island. And more than 300 people were estimated to have drowned in 2009 when a ferry sank between Sulawesi and Borneo. - AFP

