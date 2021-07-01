Seven dead, 11 missing as ferry sinks off Bali

Passengers weeping as they arrive at a port in Banyuwang, East Java.

JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers are searching for 11 people still missing after a passenger ferry sank off the coast of Bali in rough seas, killing at least seven, the authorities said yesterday.

Dozens of survivors were plucked from the water on Tuesday evening after the KMP Yunice, carrying 57 passengers and crew, went down near Gilimanuk port at the western end of the holiday island.

NARROW STRAIT

It had been travelling across a narrow strait from Java island.

Authorities confirmed yesterday that 11 people remained missing while seven dead had been pulled from the waters, updating an earlier toll.

"We are still searching for the missing," said Bali search and rescue chief Gede Darmada.

"Last night, the rescue was hampered by low visibility and high waves."

It was unclear what caused the accident. Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, where many use ferries and other boats to travel despite poor safety standards.