Seven new local Covid-19 infections in Guangzhou, China

BEIJING The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou yesterday reported seven new local confirmed Covid-19 patients for Saturday, bringing the city's total since May 21 to 80 amid a resurgent outbreak.

Overall, China reported 30 new coronavirus cases for June 5, up from 24 a day earlier, the country's health authority said in a statement on Sunday. Of the new cases, 23 were imported.

The remaining seven cases were all local infections in Guangzhou, according to data from Guangdong province, where Guangzhou is the capital.

In Guangzhou, mass testing of residents is being carried out in 11 districts.

People leaving the city must show proof of a negative test result within the past two days, Guangzhou Health Commission deputy director Chen Bin said during a news briefing yesterday carried by state-owned Xinhua news agency on social media.

China also reported 18 new asymptomatic infections, compared with 28 a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

TOTAL CASES

As of Saturday, China has counted a total of 91,248 confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. Its death toll is unchanged at 4,636.