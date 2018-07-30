Seventeen missing as deadly California wildfire spreads

A firefighter battling the Carr Fire that is just 5 per cent contained.

REDDING, CALIFORNIA: Seventeen people were missing on Saturday as a monster wildfire in Northern California spread after killing two firefighters, destroying hundreds of buildings and sending tens of thousands of frantic residents fleeing from their homes.

More than 38,000 people in Redding and elsewhere in Shasta County have been ordered to leave their homes from the 32,740ha Carr Fire, which has destroyed at least 500 homes and businesses.

Some 3,400 firefighters on the ground and 17 helicopters were battling the fire, which was just 5 per cent contained as it ripped through Redding, a city of 90,000 people.

The blaze has already left Keswick, a town of 450, in smouldering ruins, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The fire has been fed by hot, dry weather and high winds. Temperatures were forecast to reach 42.8 deg C on Saturday, with winds of up to 13 kmh.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in the fire-hit area, a move that authorises federal funds and staff to help in disaster response.

Law enforcement officials are trying to locate 17 people reported missing, but they noted that the number has fluctuated in recent days as new people are reported missing and others located.

Some 1,100 people crowded into an evacuation centre at Shasta College, one of several shelters that has reached full capacity.