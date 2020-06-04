Several businesses, social activities in Malaysia may resume soon

PUTRAJAYA: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for several businesses and social activities in Malaysia will be presented to the special Cabinet committee over the weekend, an indication these activities may resume soon.

It will be a busy Saturday for the committee, which will hear, among other things, the proposed SOP for barber shops as well as hair and beauty salons.

Senior Minister (Security) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the committee will also be hearing presentations on SOP for pasar malam, or night markets, as well as farmers' markets.

"We will also be looking at the SOP for solat jemaah (congregational prayers). For instance, if the mosque is large, it can probably take in 100 congregants for prayers with the one metre social distancing policy.

"The respective ministries will be presenting the procedures and we will decide from there," he said.

Businesses such as barber shops and hairdressing salons, which have been closed since March 18, have yet to be given the go-ahead to resume operations, even though the government has allowed most economic and social activities to resume under the conditional movement control order.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the school reopening management guidelines will be distributed today to allow schools and teachers to make appropriate preparations.

NO DATE SET

He said detailed guidelines for the movement of students in school compounds, from the time they arrive until they leave for home, were formulated in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the National Security Council.

He added there was no date yet for schools to reopen.

Malaysian health authorities reported 93 coronavirus cases yesterday, raising the total to 7,970. The Health Ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 115.