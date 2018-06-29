Several Umno bank accounts frozen, says party's acting chief

Malaysia's graft busters have frozen several bank accounts of the country's largest political party Umno, said its vice-president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

News of the frozen accounts came as the media reported that a luxury apartment linked to financier Low Taek Jho, the alleged mastermind of the scandal involving state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), had been raided by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Mr Zahid said he received a call from the MACC informing him that the bank accounts of Umno headquarters and that of its Selangor branch have been frozen.

"It is almost certain that after this, MACC will freeze Johor Umno's account as well," he said in his speech at an Umno Hari Raya gathering in Johor yesterday, as reported by local news site The Star Online.

He did not say why he thought these accounts were frozen.

Mr Zahid, who is acting president after former prime minister Najib Razak stepped down last month, added that there is a possibility that Umno would be deregistered soon.

Officials at the anti-graft agency did not respond to messages asking for their responses about the frozen account or the Wednesday raid on Mr Low's apartment.

Earlier this month, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said Malaysia intends to recover all funds illicitly taken from 1MDB.

It was not clear if freezing the party's central bank accounts would affect the ongoing internal election of Umno.

About 150,000 party delegates have since last week been flocking to pick their new chiefs for the next three years. This weekend, they will vote in their new president, deputy president, three vice-presidents, and other top leaders.

Meanwhile, a source told The Straits Times that the service apartment raided was previously used by Mr Low and was called 3 Kia Peng. It is located about a kilometre from the Petronas Twin Towers.

Several documents and an undisclosed amount of cash were understood to have been seized from the premises.

Among those present at the raid, the source said, was Mr Najib's special officer, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

The 42-year-old man is under police remand for seven days from Monday as part of investigations into 1MDB.

In a related development, Mr Najib has continued to insist that most of the items seized from six residences linked to him were gifts from friends and foreign dignitaries.

These included gifts from royalty for various occasions such as official visits and family events, birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and engagements.

He said in a statement yesterday that his family has started the legal process to reclaim items that police had seized from them.

Malaysian police on Wednesday said the cash, jewellery, luxury handbags, watches and sunglasses that were seized have been valued at between RM900 million (S$305 million) and RM1.1 billion.