Sex abuse victims sued by attackers in Korea, where truth can be crime

SEOUL: As soon as the Seoul office worker told police she had been raped, her attacker struck back with a barrage of complaints against her under South Korea's criminal defamation law, which states that truth is not necessarily a defence.

"He kept filing complaints against me non-stop, accusing me of defamation, insult, perjury, intimidation and even sexual harassment," said the woman, who asked to be identified only as D.

"I felt like I was trapped in a swamp I could never escape."

The man was later convicted of rape and sentenced to two years in prison, while the accusations against D were dismissed.

In the South, defamation laws make libel a crime, and stating the truth can still be an offence if it is deemed to have tarnished others' social reputation.

A growing number of alleged sex abusers are seeking to use legal actions of their own to force victims into silence.

If a rape victim goes public with an allegation, a criminal complaint can be filed against her. And if the sexual assault case is dropped, or the accused is acquitted, the victim can be pursued for false accusation.

That drives many women into silence, said legal experts and women's groups.

"The whole system has a chilling effect on women," said Ms Seo Hye Jin of the Korean Women Lawyers Association.

"Many abusers openly use threats of lawsuits, saying, 'I will drop the false accusation and defamation suits against you if you drop the sex abuse complaint against me.'"

Despite the South's economic advances, patriarchal values endure in its society. It is regularly at the bottom of Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development rankings for gender pay gap or female presence in senior corporate roles.

It has an unusually high proportion of female murder victims at 52 per cent, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. That is far above the US and China, both around 22 per cent, and the 41 per cent for India, which is often in the spotlight over violence against women.

South Korea's wildly popular TV dramas regularly depict - in a romantic light - male leads physically dominating women to manifest their love, a cliche criticised as a "K-drama wrist grab" by overseas fans.

But since last year, the #MeToo movement has swept the South, with a growing number of women coming forward to accuse powerful figures.

In D's case, an officer repeatedly asked about her "ulterior motive" for "trying to destroy a promising young man's life" and formally urged prosecutors not to charge her rapist.

D quit her job and filed complaints to police, prosecutors and a state rights watchdog - while dealing with criminal accusations by her rapist and bullying by him and his friends.

Many victims do not come forward for fear of counter-suits, said Ms Cho Jae Yeon, of the Korea Women's Hotline.

She said: "Many say they cannot endure being investigated as a criminal suspect and facing possible punishment as if they had not suffered enough already."

Even if a case goes to court, the laws define rape on the basis of "means of violence and intimidation" rather than a lack of consent. Rape charges have been dismissed because judges deemed the victims had "not resisted hard enough".

Korea Women's Hotline said only about 10 per cent of rape complaints it receives qualify as rape under the current law.

A UN panel on gender equality earlier this year urged Seoul to redefine rape and protect victims from false charges and defamation lawsuits.

D has become an activist anonymously helping other sex abuse survivors, calling herself The Witch as she had been the victim of a witch hunt.

"There were so many women like me out there who were sued by their abusers," she said, "feeling angry and frustrated at being treated like criminals even when we are actually victims".