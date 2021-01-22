Shanghai neighbourhood evacuated after three virus cases found

A bus in a Shanghai neighbourhood where residents are being evacuated.

SHANGHAI : The authorities in Shanghai began evacuating a residential neighbourhood near the historic Bund riverfront after officials discovered at least three cases yesterday.

Officials did not say how many people were being moved out of the area as they ramped up testing to stamp out the small outbreak.

Two of the people found with the virus work at hospitals and are neighbours, local health officials told a press conference. The third case was one of their contacts.

An AFP reporter at the scene said that buses were on standby and being disinfected before whisking away people living in the neighbourhood to a hotel. Some roads were sealed off.

China also plans to impose strict Covid-19 testing requirements during the Chinese New Year holiday season, when tens of millions of people are expected to travel, as it battles the worst wave of new infections since March last year.

The authorities are asking people to stay home during the February holiday season.