Sherpa celebrates world-record Everest climbs... by doing it again

Mr Kami Rita Sherpa at the top of Mount Everest after his 23rd climb.

KATHMANDU: Only last week, Nepali mountain guide Kami Rita Sherpa set a new record by climbing Everest a 23rd time.

Yesterday, he did it again, expedition organisers said.

"This is historic. He made his record climb this morning, guiding a team of Indian police," Mr Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks said.

A guide for more than two decades, Mr Sherpa first summited the 8,848m peak, the world's highest, in 1994 while working for a commercial expedition.

In the 25 years since, the 49-year-old has made 35 summits on five 8,000m peaks, including the world's second-highest mountain, K2 in Pakistan.

Last year, he ascended Everest for the 22nd time, breaking the previous record of 21 summits he shared with two other Sherpa climbers, both of whom have retired.

The accomplished climber has often said that he did not intend to make records but accumulated his summits in the course of his work as a guide.