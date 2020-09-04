Ship with 43 sailors capsizes in storm, only one found so far
TOKYO/WELLINGTON A ship carrying 43 crew members and nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized after losing an engine in stormy weather in the East China Sea, the only crew member rescued so far told Japan's coastguard yesterday.
The Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress call from the west of Amami Oshima island in south-western Japan on Wednesday as Typhoon Maysak lashed the area with strong winds and heavy seas.
Japan's coastguard said it had rescued one crew member, Mr Sareno Edvarodo, a 45-year-old chief officer from the Philippines, on Wednesday night.
Mr Edvarodo said the ship lost an engine before it was hit by a wave and capsized.
The crew were instructed to put on life jackets. Mr Edvarodo told the coastguard he jumped into the water and did not see any other crew members before he was rescued.
Three vessels, five airplanes and two divers had been deployed to continue the search. The crew included 39 from the Philippines, two from New Zealand, and two from Australia. - REUTERS
