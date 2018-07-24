Shooting in Toronto leaves 2 dead, 13 injured

TORONTO: Two people are dead and 12 hurt in Toronto after a shooting on Sunday in the Greektown neighborhood.

Toronto police said on Twitter that all 14 victims were shot with a handgun.

The police said the suspect was also dead, and The Toronto Star quoted Chief of Police Mark Saunders as saying there had been "an exchange of gunfire".

He is believed to have opened fire at police before killing himself, Global News quoted a source as saying.

Officers, some with rifles, sealed off Greektown's main street, known as The Danforth.

Witnesses described hearing about 20 shots.

Ms Jody Steinhauer told CBC News she was at a restaurant with her family when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

She said she was told to run to the back of the restaurant.

"We started to hear people scream out front," she said.

Ontario's Premier Doug Ford tweeted a message of solidarity, saying: "My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto."

The incident comes after a surge of shootings - more than 200 - at Canada's largest metropolis this year, ending in more than 20 deaths.

Mayor of Toronto John Tory said the violence is "evidence of a gun problem".