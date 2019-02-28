SIA, other airlines reroute flights after Pakistan closes airspace

Soldiers standing next to what Pakistan says is the wreckage of an Indian fighter jet shot down in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.

Singapore Airlines and several others were forced to reroute flights after Pakistan closed its airspace following an air strike into the Indian side of Kashmir, flight tracking portals showed.

SIA's budget arm Scoot also cancelled its flight to Amritsar in north India yesterday.

"Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan has officially closed its airspace until further notice," the Pakistani regulator said in a tweet.

Mr Mark Martin, founder and chief executive at Martin Consulting India, said about 800 flights a day use the India-Pakistan air corridor, making it "critical".

"You can't overfly China, so you have to overfly Pakistan and India and go to South-east Asia and Australia. Most of the traffic destined for Bangkok and Singapore will have to fly over Iran and then possibly take a detour," he said.

Tensions skyrocketed after Pakistan carried out air strikes and claimed to have shot down two Indian jets yesterday.

India, however, said only one jet, a MIG 21, was shot down and it crashed on the Pakistan side. It claimed to have hit a Pakistan jet that crashed on the Pakistan side. The strike came a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting several world powers to urge both sides to show restraint.

Tension has been elevated since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 40 Indian paramilitary police on Feb 14.

Pakistan state media yesterday released a video purportedly showing a captured Indian fighter pilot being interrogated.

Two Pakistani security sources told AFP the video was authentic, although the military has not officially confirmed it.

The video shows a blindfolded man in an Indian Air Force uniform, his face bloodied, with his hands tied behind him, as a soldier interrogates him. He gives his name, rank and serial number and when pressed for further information says: "I am not supposed to tell you that."

In a photograph, which has also been confirmed by security sources, the pilot can be seen flanked by Pakistani military personnel.