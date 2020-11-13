Sign of protest by HK opposition

Hong Kong's opposition staged a final show of defiance in the legislature yesterday before resigning to protest against the dismissal of four of their colleagues, Reuters reported. Mr Lam Cheuk Ting briefly unfurled a protest banner from the building's second level, which read: "(Hong Kong leader) Carrie Lam is corrupting Hong Kong and hurting its people;

She will stink for 10,000 years." China warned yesterday that

the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong

were a "blatant challenge" to its authority over the city, AFP reported.