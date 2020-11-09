Singapore leaders congratulate Biden and Harris on US election win

PM Lee Hsien Loong greeting then US Vice-President Joe Biden at the White House in 2014.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Mr Joe Biden and Ms Kamala Harris yesterday after their victory in the US presidential election.

In separate notes to the President-elect and Vice-President-elect, PM Lee affirmed the shared interests and robust friendship between the US and Singapore.

He told Mr Biden: "Americans have placed their trust in your vision and leadership.

"Likewise, many countries are also looking forward to the global leadership of the United States under your administration as we work together to overcome the significant challenges facing the world, especially the immediate crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic."

In a Facebook post, President Halimah Yacob called Mr Biden a "good friend of Singapore", and said she was "heartened" at Ms Harris becoming "America's first female, black and South Asian vice-president".

Calling Ms Harris an inspiration to many young women, she added: "This is the historic moment for women minorities in the US and around the world."

In his congratulations to Ms Harris, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat described her victory as "hard-earned" and coming at "a critical juncture".

"I look forward to meeting you in the near future to discuss how both sides can enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the United States' engagement of the Asia-Pacific," he added.