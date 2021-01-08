Singapore leaders express shock at mob violence at US Capitol

Singapore leaders have expressed shock at the violence that has broken out in the US, after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.

In a Facebook post, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said he hoped the events on Wednesday afternoon (early yesterday, Singapore time) would come to a peaceful end.

"(I) have been up, watching shocking scenes in the US Congress where protesters have entered the chamber, stopped proceedings and forced members to flee... We hope this ends peacefully. It is a sad day," he wrote on Facebook.

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said the events that had transpired in Washington were "unbelievable".

"How did this come to pass? It is increasingly becoming easier to agitate and make people angry. It is not without consequences," he said.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said it was painful to see "shocking images" of the breach on Capitol Hill.