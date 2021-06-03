Singapore-registered ship sinking off Sri Lanka coast

The MV X-Press Pearl, which is carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics, burned for 13 days before rescue workers finally managed to put out the fire on Tuesday.

COLOMBO: A burnt-out container ship that has already caused Sri Lanka's worst maritime environmental disaster was sinking yesterday with several hundred tonnes of oil still in its fuel tanks, the navy said.

The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics, burned for 13 days within sight of the island's coast before rescue workers finally managed to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday.

A huge amount of plastic debris has already inundated beaches, and the authorities now fear an even greater disaster should the 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of gas in the Singapore-registered ship's fuel tanks leak into the Indian Ocean.

The inundation of microplastic granules has already forced a fishing ban.

As tugs yesterday began trying to tow the ship farther out to sea, navy spokesman Indika de Silva said it was slowly sinking.