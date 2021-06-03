Singapore-registered ship sinking off Sri Lanka coast
COLOMBO: A burnt-out container ship that has already caused Sri Lanka's worst maritime environmental disaster was sinking yesterday with several hundred tonnes of oil still in its fuel tanks, the navy said.
The MV X-Press Pearl, carrying hundreds of tonnes of chemicals and plastics, burned for 13 days within sight of the island's coast before rescue workers finally managed to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday.
A huge amount of plastic debris has already inundated beaches, and the authorities now fear an even greater disaster should the 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of gas in the Singapore-registered ship's fuel tanks leak into the Indian Ocean.
The inundation of microplastic granules has already forced a fishing ban.
As tugs yesterday began trying to tow the ship farther out to sea, navy spokesman Indika de Silva said it was slowly sinking.
"The stern of the ship is under water, the water level is above the deck," the spokesman said. "The ship is going down." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now