Singapore, UAE donate more than 400,000 vaccine doses to Johor

Johor plans for 100 per cent of its population aged 18 and above to get one dose by Sept 16 and the second by the third week of October.

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor will soon receive more than 400,000 vaccine doses donated by Singapore and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad.

He added that as a sign of the close relationship between Johor and Singapore, the island republic had already donated some 20,000 Sinovac doses to the state on July 29.

"Singapore will also give 100,640 Pfizer doses to the state government soon. In addition, the state government will receive 300,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses from the UAE government," he said during the state assembly meeting yesterday.

Mr Hasni thanked former foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein for his effort in obtaining and facilitating the process.

"Vaccination is a key component to our exit strategy in recovering from this pandemic. With that, the state government has set a target of 100 per cent of the adult population aged 18 years and above to get at least one dose by Sept 16 and complete a second dose by the third week of October.

"Until Saturday (Sept 4), some 83.08 per cent of the adult population, or 2.2 million individuals, aged 18 years and above have received their first doses while 52.61 per cent, or 1.4 million individuals, have completed their second dose," he added.

Malaysia recorded 17,352 cases yesterday, of which Johor was the third highest with 1,844. Total cases reached 1,862,187. There were 272 deaths, taking the toll to 18,491.

Johor and Selangor had the highest fatalities with 63 each.

PASSPORTS

Meanwhile, Malaysians in Singapore were advised to apply or renew their passport at least six months before its expiry as the Malaysian High Commission has been experiencing a drastic increase in applications and renewals since last year.

It said the increase was following the implementation of the border control measures by Malaysia and Singapore since April last year.

"In 2020, a total of 60,387 passports were issued, compared with 24,000 passports in 2019. This itself is a 151 per cent increase. Since January this year, a total of 69,993 passports have been issued by the High Commission," it said yesterday.