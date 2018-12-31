Singapore volunteers get to work in tsunami-hit area

Both Singapore Red Cross (SRC) volunteers hit the ground running after arriving in Banten province last Wednesday.

They have been on the move over the last few days with SRC's ground partners to various villages along the coast.

The SRC told The New Paper the two men - 20-year-old Nanyang Polytechnic nursing student Aaron Lim Wei Xuan and 46-year-old Outward Bound Singapore assistant director Muchsin Dahalan - have been conducting ground assessments, assisting with relief supplies distribution and speaking to affected communities.

According to the Singaporean volunteers, four families from a village in Samur that was directly affected by the tsunami chose to stay on and are living under the same roof.

TSUNAMI

The Dec 23 tsunami, which hit both the Java and Sumatra coasts along the Sunda Strait, killed 430 people.

About 7,000 people have been injured, 29 people are missing and 43,386 have been displaced.

The tsunami was caused by the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano, after its crater partially collapsed into the sea at high tide, sending waves up to 5m high. - CHEOW SUE-ANN