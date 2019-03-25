Singaporean man fakes own kidnapping in Johor

JOHOR BARU: A Singaporean man and his Indonesian wife faked their own kidnapping, hoping to extort money from their family, said Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd.

On March 8, a report was lodged by the 33-year-old Indonesian, claiming that her 49-year-old husband was abducted by a group of men in Taman Setia Indah.

"The suspects asked for a certain amount of money from their family, in which they forked out RM670,000 (S$224,000) for his release before lodging a report," Mr Mohd Khalil said.

He added that the suspects then demanded another RM400,000 from the family on March 21.

Police conducted a raid in Stulang, rescued the victim and arrested six suspects, including a woman.

Mr Mohd Khalil said police then made another six arrests, bringing the total number arrested to 12 suspects.

"Investigations revealed that all the planning was actually orchestrated by the victim and his wife, who wanted to get money from his own family," he added.