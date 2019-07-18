Singaporeans have most overdue traffic summonses of visitors: Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR Singaporean drivers have the highest number of overdue traffic summonses compared with those from other neighbouring countries, said Malaysia's Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Azisman Alias.

He said there are 136,601 overdue traffic summonses and 2,131 arrest warrants issued to Singaporeans between 2014 to 2018.

"Brunei is second with 40,101 overdue summonses, while Thailand is third with 24,651," he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman on Tuesday.

A special operation was conducted between July 12 and 14 in Kedah, Perlis and Perak to address the issue, said Mr Azisman.

He added that this type of operation would be conducted continually to reduce the amount of overdue summonses.

"We hope the operation will get foreign offenders to settle their summonses and not repeat their mistakes while visiting this country."

He said Malaysia was in favour of implementing a system similar to Singapore's, where foreign vehicles with outstanding summonses are denied entry.

On another matter, he said that Selangor had the highest number of fatal traffic accidents as of June.

Mr Azisman said 537 deaths were recorded in Selangor between January and June, with 3,071 fatalities nationwide.