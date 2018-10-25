Single ticket wins record $2.2 billion US lottery

WASHINGTON: A single winning ticket has been identified in the record-setting US$1.6 billion (S$2.2 billion) Mega Millions lottery jackpot, lottery officials said yesterday.

A single ticket holder in South Carolina will claim that bounty, Mega Millions said on its website, reported AFP.

The six winning numbers drawn on Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and 5 again as the special Mega Ball.

"The moment we've been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn't be more excited," said Mr Gordon Medenica, the lead director of Mega Millions Group was quoted by the BBC as saying.

HISTORIC

"This is truly a historic occasion. We are so happy for the winner, and we know the South Carolina Education Lottery can't wait to meet the lucky ticket holder."

The winner can take US$913 million in a lump sum cash payment or the whole pile in annuities over 29 years.

The draw saw 36 people win the second prize of US$1 million and 419 win the US$10,000 third prize.

The record jackpot had set off a frenzy across the US, with people lining up at convenience stores, supermarkets and liquor stores to buy a $2 ticket that gave them a roughly one in 300 million chance of winning.

Mega Millions was created in 2002 and tickets are sold in 44 US states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands, Reuters reported. Several states allow online ticket purchases, but not out-of-state and foreign purchases.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and then use the money to support public schools or meet other needs.

The lottery has seen a number of changes to the rules over the years that have reduced the odds of winning, leading to larger jackpots, the BBC reported.