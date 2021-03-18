Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings

Robert Aaron Long (above) was arrested in southern Georgia after eight people were killed at three different spas.

GEORGIA: Eight people, six of them women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the suspect in the fatal shooting indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, appeared to have frequented the spas where the violence occurred or similar ones, and that he had been headed to Florida afterwards, perhaps to carry out further shootings.

While preliminary investigations appeared to suggest the suspect was not motivated by racial hatred, officials said it was still too early to know with certainty.

The shootings are the latest instance of gun violence involving numerous deaths in the United States.

The bloodshed began about 5pm on Tuesday when four people were killed and another was wounded in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage in Cherokee County, about 64km north of Atlanta, Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department said.

Two women of Asian descent were among the dead there, along with a white woman and a white man, Capt Baker said, adding that the surviving victim was a Hispanic man.

In Atlanta, Georgia's state capital, police officers responding to a call of a "robbery in progress" shortly before 6pm arrived at the Gold Spa beauty salon and found three women shot dead, Police Chief Rodney Bryant told reporters.

While investigating the initial report, the officers were called to a separate aromatherapy spa across the street where another woman was found dead from a gunshot wound, Chief Bryant said. All four women killed in Atlanta were of Asian descent.

"The suspect did take responsibility for the shooting," Capt Baker said. "It's a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate," he added, referring to the suspect's sexual addiction issues.

Long, of Woodstock in Cherokee County, was taken into custody in Crisp County, about 240km south of Atlanta.