Six students among nine people arrested in HK over bomb plot

Some of the seized items on display at the Hong Kong police headquarters.

HONG KONG: Six secondary school students were among nine Hong Kongers arrested on terror charges for allegedly trying to manufacture a powerful explosive, police said yesterday.

Five males and four females aged between 15 and 39 were arrested on Monday on suspicion of "conspiracy to use explosives for terrorist activities".

"The operation we conducted yesterday was against gangsters (who) tried to manufacture TATP explosive inside a homemade laboratory inside a hostel," Senior Superintendent Steve Li, from the city's new national security unit, told reporters. TATP is a high-powered explosive.

Police said the nine people belonged to a pro-independence group that called itself Returning Valiant. Those arrested included six teenage students and three adults who worked at a local university, a secondary school and as a driver.

Supt Li said they were planning to attack public facilities including a cross-harbour tunnel, the railway network, and courtrooms to "maximise damage to society".

Police said the group had been renting the room at the hostel for about a month.

"They had a good division of labour among those arrested. Some of them provided money. Some are the scientists - the ones who made the TATP in the room," Supt Li said.

"One is responsible for the sourcing of chemicals and other materials needed for the plan, while another small group of people create the bombs, using chemical equipment. There is also a surveying team and an action team, which is responsible for laying the bombs."

Police said they seized various items from the group, including air guns, mobile phones, SIM cards, an operating manual on how to plant bombs and plans to leave the city.

They also found some HK$90,000 (S$15,600) in cash and froze around HK$600,000 in related bank accounts.

An hour before the arrests, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said "ideologies" posed risks to national security and urged parents, teachers and religious leaders to observe the behaviour of teenagers and report those who break the law to the authorities.