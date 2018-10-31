Slain Saudi journalist's fiance hits out at Trump

LONDON The fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has hit out at US President Donald Trump's response to his murder, saying he must not let Riyadh cover up the killing.

"I am extremely disappointed by the stance of the leadership of many countries, particularly in the US," Hatice Cengiz told a memorial event in London late on Monday.

"President T rump should help reveal the truth and ensure justice is served. He should not allow my fiance's murder to be covered up," she said in Turkish, according to a video published by British media.