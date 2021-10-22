Smuggling of Australian lobsters a security threat: HK customs chief

HONG KONG : Rampant smuggling of Australian rock lobsters into China is a national security threat, Hong Kong's new customs chief said yesterday as she vowed to crack down on the trade.

Lobsters are one of a number of products from Australia that China has restricted imports of as relations between the countries plunged.

But they remain a prized and much sought-after delicacy in China.

Imports of Australian rock lobsters to Hong Kong - which maintains no restrictions on the crustaceans - have since sky-rocketed, with suspicions that the vast majority end up on Chinese tables.

Ms Louise Ho was announced as the city's new commissioner of customs and excise yesterday, the first woman to hold the position.

"On the surface, it is a simple matter of smuggling lobsters, but these activities undermine our country's trade restrictions against Australia," Ms Ho told reporters.

"Stopping lobster smuggling is a very important part of protecting national security, so we will pursue it diligently."

Lobsters are just one of a cornucopia of in-demand goods that gangs smuggle into China.

Recent speedboat smuggling busts have netted everything from luxury watches, handbags and shoes to endangered animal parts, cosmetics, wines, whiskey and cigars.

Last week, Hong Kong and Chinese authorities seized 5,300kg of smuggled Australian lobsters, worth around US$540,000 (S$727,000), and arrested 13 people.- AFP