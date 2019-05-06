Some civil servants who are corrupt want govt to fall: Mahathir

IPOH: There are civil servants who want the current government to fall because they no longer receive corrupt money, said Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He said civil servants felt the previous administration was far better because during that era they received extra income on top of their monthly salary.

He said despite corruption being "haram", a certain fraction of the civil service had no problems with it, reported The Star.

"When Pakatan Harapan took over the government, and the aim of the coalition is to eradicate corruption, some in the service are not happy.

"Thus they prefer the old government to take over the country, so that they will continue receiving money," he said during a town hall session held with civil servants in the state at the Royal Perak Golf Club yesterday.

Dr Mahathir said the civil servants needed to say no to corruption, be loyal to the current government and implement policies approved for the betterment of the people and the development of the country, The Star reported.

He said corruption could destroy the development of the country and delay efforts to achieve what had been planned. In the end, the people would be the victims.

"As we are aware, those involved in corruption are already being brought to court, and probably they will be punished.

"We must remember that those who are involved in corruption, it is their children and grandchildren who suffer," he added.

Dr Mahathir said the wealth of the country must be shared among all regardless of race or religion. He said the current government must be fair to all, and this would ensure that the country was peaceful without any pressure, riots or terrorism, The Star reported.

"If we don't practise sharing of wealth equally, this will cause uneasiness between one another, and this could lead to the country becoming chaotic.

"That is why all our efforts in ensuring fair distribution of wealth and an administration free of corruption is a must," he added.

Perak Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said in his speech that there are civil servants who are still trapped by their old bosses' sentiments, which are aligned with the previous government's, reported New Straits Times.

"... their pledge to the government must be upheld and they should not (hesitate to follow) instructions given or to carry out orders due to their (loyalty) to the previous administration," he said.