Some photos of luxury items taken from Najib's house fake: Report

Police hauling designer handbags allegedly belonging to Madam Rosmah Mansor (above) during a raid on a Kuala Lumpur apartment.

PETALING JAYA Several viral photos of luxury watches, handbags and stacks of cash supposedly seized from former prime minister Najib Razak's home are fake.

A quick Google Image search revealed that several of these viral images are stock photos.

One image of a tray of six gold Rolex watches is widely shared on social media website Pinterest while another of luggage filled with stacks of US currency is from a June 2016 robbery case that happened in the US.

The most widely distributed photo is of 27 multi-coloured Hermes Birkin handbags laid out neatly.

This photo was previously shared on a Facebook page, saying it was an unverified photo purportedly of Mr Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor's designer bags, estimated at RM20 million (S$6.76 million).

On Saturday, a Singapore-based luxury goods store said the photo was taken at its showroom here.

"If anybody receives this broadcast (viral photo), please don't spread it again," Shopfirstluxury wrote on its Instagram.

RESPONSIBLE

"In this fast information era, let us be responsible news readers and think twice before sharing with friends and family."

The photo of the handbags went viral several days after polling day, when several Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members lodged a police report claiming they had information about an alleged attempt to transport and hide up to 50 Birkin handbags allegedly belonging to Madam Rosmah in a luxury residence in Kuala Lumpur.

Police had been searching six premises linked to Mr Najib in their investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal since May 16.

On May 18, police seized 284 boxes filled with designer handbags, watches, jewellery and cash in various currencies from three condominiums at Pavilion Residences in Kuala Lumpur.