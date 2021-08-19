South-east Asia needs help to get Covid jabs as deaths soar: Red Cross

A woman receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in Barona Jaya on the outskirts of Banda Aceh, Indonesia. The vaccine was donated by the US.

JAKARTA : South-east Asian countries need more help securing Covid-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.

In recent weeks, the region has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile healthcare systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination roll-outs.

"This Covid-19 surge driven by the Delta variant is claiming a tragic toll on families across South-east Asia and it is far from over," Mr Alexander Matheou, Asia-Pacific director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a statement.

It noted that most South-east Asian countries including Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia have been posting record Covid-19 infections or deaths.

Thailand yesterday reported 312 deaths, a record increase for a second day in a row, taking total fatalities to 8,285.

Yet while countries such as Canada, Spain and Britain have fully vaccinated more than 60 per cent of their people, and the US more than 50 per cent, Indonesia and the Philippines have fully vaccinated 10 per cent to 11 per cent of their people. Vietnam sits at below 2 per cent.