South Korea records new high in daily Covid-19 infections

SEOUL : South Korea reported more than 2,200 new Covid-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began in January last year, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said yesterday, as the country grapples with its worst outbreak to date.

Despite tough distancing measures in place for over a month, infections have spiked from the spread of the Delta variant and a rise in domestic travel over summer, Mr Kwon said.

He also noted a rise in so-called "silent spreaders" within communities such as workplaces, indoor gyms, churches and nursing homes, leading to an increase in infections of unknown origin.

South Korea has been struggling since July to tame sporadic outbreaks of Covid-19 that were at first centred largely on metropolitan Seoul but have since spread nationwide.

Nearly half of new cases detected recently have been found outside Seoul and in summer holiday spots, while authorities are concerned many people are ignoring social distancing rules. Mr Kwon strongly urged people who return from holidays to voluntarily get tested before going back to work.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 2,223 cases for Tuesday, bringing total infections to 216,206, with 2,135 deaths.