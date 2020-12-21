World

South Korea sees record infections as prison reports outbreak

Dec 21, 2020 06:00 am

SEOUL: South Korea reported a record 1,097 coronavirus cases yesterday, including an outbreak in a Seoul prison.

With daily infections over 1,000 for a fifth consecutive day, some medical experts and politicians criticised the government for being too loose with social distancing rules.

The recent surge - stemming from widespread clusters rather than the large, isolated outbreaks of the previous waves - has confounded efforts to contain it and the country is now running short of hospital beds.

Yesterday's total exceeded Wednesday's record 1,076. The new cases brought the total to 49,665, with 674 deaths as of Saturday midnight.

The prison in south-eastern Seoul with 188 infected inmates and staff brings thetotal there to 215. - REUTERS

UK Health Secretary says new virus strain is ‘out of control’
World

UK Health Secretary says new virus strain is 'out of control'

Related Stories

Thailand, Sydney report big spikes in coronavirus cases

Trump downplays Russia in comments on hack, says 'it may be China'

US health worker has allergic reaction to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD